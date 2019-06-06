New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12631.89 up 17.19 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2502.46 up 18.97 NASDAQ: Composite 7568.36 down 7.11 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12631.89 up 17.19 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2502.46 up 18.97 NASDAQ: Composite 7568.36 down 7.11 Standard and Poors 500 2830.81 up 4.66 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.