By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 3:36 pm 06/06/2019 03:36pm
30 industrials 25735.21 up 195.64 or 0.77 percent

20 transportation 10086.59 down 84.71 or -0.83 percent

15 utilities 814.63 up 4.48 or 0.55 percent

65 stocks 8558.94 up 27.60 or 0.32 percent

