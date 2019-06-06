202
By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 3:06 pm 06/06/2019 03:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12664.40 up 49.70

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2501.34 up 17.86

NASDAQ: Composite 7598.16 up 22.69

Standard and Poors 500 2839.20 up 13.05

