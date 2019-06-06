30 industrials 25626.30 up 86.73 or 0.34 percent 20 transportation 10020.80 down 150.50 or -1.48 percent 15 utilities 812.74 up 2.59 or 0.32 percent 65 stocks 8520.66 down 10.68 or -0.13 percent

30 industrials 25626.30 up 86.73 or 0.34 percent 20 transportation 10020.80 down 150.50 or -1.48 percent 15 utilities 812.74 up 2.59 or 0.32 percent 65 stocks 8520.66 down 10.68 or -0.13 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.