By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 2:06 pm 06/06/2019 02:06pm
30 industrials 25626.30 up 86.73 or 0.34 percent

20 transportation 10020.80 down 150.50 or -1.48 percent

15 utilities 812.74 up 2.59 or 0.32 percent

65 stocks 8520.66 down 10.68 or -0.13 percent

