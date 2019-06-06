30 industrials 25627.02 up 87.45 or 0.34 percent 20 transportation 10027.04 down 144.26 or -1.42 percent 15 utilities 811.70 up 1.55 or 0.19 percent 65 stocks 8520.23 down 11.11 or -0.13 percent

