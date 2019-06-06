202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 1:36 pm 06/06/2019 01:36pm
Share

30 industrials 25627.02 up 87.45 or 0.34 percent

20 transportation 10027.04 down 144.26 or -1.42 percent

15 utilities 811.70 up 1.55 or 0.19 percent

65 stocks 8520.23 down 11.11 or -0.13 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!