New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12645.07 up 30.37 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2502.78 up 19.29 NASDAQ: Composite 7573.67 down 1.81 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12645.07 up 30.37 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2502.78 up 19.29 NASDAQ: Composite 7573.67 down 1.81 Standard and Poors 500 2833.30 up 7.15 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.