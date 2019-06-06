202
June 6, 2019
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12645.07 up 30.37

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2502.78 up 19.29

NASDAQ: Composite 7573.67 down 1.81

Standard and Poors 500 2833.30 up 7.15

