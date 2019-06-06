New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12619.36 up 4.66 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2501.85 up 18.37 NASDAQ: Composite 7565.75 down 9.73 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12619.36 up 4.66 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2501.85 up 18.37 NASDAQ: Composite 7565.75 down 9.73 Standard and Poors 500 2828.59 up 2.44 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.