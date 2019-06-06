30 industrials 25583.20 up 43.63 or 0.17 percent 20 transportation 10019.81 down 151.49 or -1.49 percent 15 utilities 808.61 down 1.54 or -0.19 percent 65 stocks 8504.63 down 26.71 or -0.31 percent

30 industrials 25583.20 up 43.63 or 0.17 percent 20 transportation 10019.81 down 151.49 or -1.49 percent 15 utilities 808.61 down 1.54 or -0.19 percent 65 stocks 8504.63 down 26.71 or -0.31 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.