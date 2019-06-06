202
By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 11:36 am 06/06/2019 11:36am
30 industrials 25636.42 up 96.85 or 0.38 percent

20 transportation 10057.67 down 113.63 or -1.12 percent

15 utilities 810.59 up 0.44 or 0.05 percent

65 stocks 8526.50 down 4.84 or -0.06 percent

