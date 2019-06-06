30 industrials 25636.42 up 96.85 or 0.38 percent 20 transportation 10057.67 down 113.63 or -1.12 percent 15 utilities 810.59 up 0.44 or 0.05 percent 65 stocks 8526.50 down 4.84 or -0.06 percent

