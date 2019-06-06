New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12646.51 up 31.81 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2506.01 up 22.52 NASDAQ: Composite 7584.84 up 9.36 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12646.51 up 31.81 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2506.01 up 22.52 NASDAQ: Composite 7584.84 up 9.36 Standard and Poors 500 2834.62 up 8.47 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.