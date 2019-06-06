202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 10:36 am 06/06/2019 10:36am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12609.57 down 5.13

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2503.32 up 19.83

NASDAQ: Composite 7549.03 down 26.44

Standard and Poors 500 2823.50 down 2.65

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!