202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 10:06 am 06/06/2019 10:06am
Share

30 industrials 25540.52 up 0.95 or 0.00 percent

20 transportation 10084.18 down 87.12 or -0.86 percent

15 utilities 811.33 up 1.18 or 0.15 percent

65 stocks 8515.16 down 16.18 or -0.19 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!