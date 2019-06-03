202
By The Associated Press June 3, 2019 3:36 pm 06/03/2019 03:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12295.89 up 31.40

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2462.90 up 20.33

NASDAQ: Composite 7298.61 down 154.54

Standard and Poors 500 2732.98 down 19.08

