New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12295.89 up 31.40 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2462.90 up 20.33 NASDAQ: Composite 7298.61 down 154.54 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12295.89 up 31.40 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2462.90 up 20.33 NASDAQ: Composite 7298.61 down 154.54 Standard and Poors 500 2732.98 down 19.08 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.