By The Associated Press June 3, 2019 2:36 pm 06/03/2019 02:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12352.58 up 88.09

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2472.88 up 30.32

NASDAQ: Composite 7357.46 down 95.69

Standard and Poors 500 2747.81 down 4.25

