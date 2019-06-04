202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 4, 2019 1:36 pm 06/04/2019 01:36pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12511.61 up 169.79

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2475.02 up 14.31

NASDAQ: Composite 7494.70 up 161.68

Standard and Poors 500 2793.12 up 48.67

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!