New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12514.48 up 172.66 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2476.20 up 15.49 NASDAQ: Composite 7489.05 up 156.04 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12514.48 up 172.66 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2476.20 up 15.49 NASDAQ: Composite 7489.05 up 156.04 Standard and Poors 500 2792.12 up 47.67 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.