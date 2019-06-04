202
By The Associated Press June 4, 2019 1:07 pm 06/04/2019 01:07pm
30 industrials 25267.25 up 447.47 or 1.80 percent

20 transportation 10028.65 up 268.79 or 2.75 percent

15 utilities 785.03 down 6.74 or -0.85 percent

65 stocks 8402.89 up 130.37 or 1.58 percent

