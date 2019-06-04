New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12497.58 up 155.76 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2474.55 up 13.83 NASDAQ: Composite 7475.09 up 142.07 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12497.58 up 155.76 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2474.55 up 13.83 NASDAQ: Composite 7475.09 up 142.07 Standard and Poors 500 2787.35 up 42.90 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.