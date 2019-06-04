202
By The Associated Press June 4, 2019 12:06 pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12499.62 up 157.80

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2474.85 up 14.13

NASDAQ: Composite 7484.42 up 151.41

Standard and Poors 500 2789.32 up 44.87

