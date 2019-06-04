New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12490.96 up 149.14 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2471.83 up 11.11 NASDAQ: Composite 7478.88 up 145.86 Standard…
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:
New York Stock Exchange 12490.96 up 149.14
NYSE MKT Composite Index 2471.83 up 11.11
NASDAQ: Composite 7478.88 up 145.86
Standard and Poors 500 2787.32 up 42.87
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.