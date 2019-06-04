202
By The Associated Press June 4, 2019 11:36 am 06/04/2019 11:36am
30 industrials 25249.63 up 429.85 or 1.73 percent

20 transportation 9992.66 up 232.80 or 2.39 percent

15 utilities 780.85 down 10.92 or -1.38 percent

65 stocks 8384.21 up 111.69 or 1.35 percent

