30 industrials 25170.76 up 350.98 or 1.41 percent 20 transportation 9962.26 up 202.40 or 2.07 percent 15 utilities 781.57 down 10.20 or -1.29 percent 65 stocks 8363.98 up 91.46 or 1.11 percent

30 industrials 25170.76 up 350.98 or 1.41 percent 20 transportation 9962.26 up 202.40 or 2.07 percent 15 utilities 781.57 down 10.20 or -1.29 percent 65 stocks 8363.98 up 91.46 or 1.11 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.