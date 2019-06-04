202
By The Associated Press June 4, 2019 11:06 am 06/04/2019 11:06am
30 industrials 25170.76 up 350.98 or 1.41 percent

20 transportation 9962.26 up 202.40 or 2.07 percent

15 utilities 781.57 down 10.20 or -1.29 percent

65 stocks 8363.98 up 91.46 or 1.11 percent

