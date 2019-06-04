New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12468.49 up 126.67 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2473.49 up 12.78 NASDAQ: Composite 7440.53 up 107.51 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12468.49 up 126.67 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2473.49 up 12.78 NASDAQ: Composite 7440.53 up 107.51 Standard and Poors 500 2778.44 up 33.99 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.