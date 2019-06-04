New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12438.76 up 96.94 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2470.37 up 9.65 NASDAQ: Composite 7392.33 up 59.31 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12438.76 up 96.94 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2470.37 up 9.65 NASDAQ: Composite 7392.33 up 59.31 Standard and Poors 500 2767.86 up 23.41 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.