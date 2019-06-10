Ocean City’s newest hotel has two pools, bay views and is dog friendly

Ocean City’s newest hotel offers guests a range of modern amenities in addition to two pools, a dog-friendly policy and views of Isle of Wight Bay from its waterfront location. Aloft Ocean City opened at…

Aloft Ocean City opened at 4501 Coastal Highway on May 3 — the result of a partnership between Bethesda-based Marriott International’s (NASDAQ: MAR) Aloft Hotels, and Maryland firms Blue Water Development and Real Hospitality Group. The 120-room hotel is designed to attract young, modern travelers with an active social scene and new technologies.

It includes a heated indoor pool, an outdoor pool with poolside bar, private balconies on rooms overlooking the bay, a fitness center, a 24/7 snack shop and a bar and restaurant featuring live music. Guests can check in on their mobile devices at “check-in pods,” and rooms come decked out with graffiti-style art and trendy furnishings, as well as walk-in showers.

Aloft considers itself Ocean City’s first “lifestyle” hotel, and upon opening created at least 60 new jobs…