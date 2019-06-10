Novavax still plans to push RSV vaccine to market after failed trial

It’s official: Novavax Inc. will have to complete another clinical trial for its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate for infants, ResVax, lengthening its road to market by roughly three years following its failed phase 3…

It’s official: Novavax Inc. will have to complete another clinical trial for its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate for infants, ResVax, lengthening its road to market by roughly three years following its failed phase 3 trial in March.

The Gaithersburg biotech has received a letter from the Food and Drug Administration indicating another trial is required before it can earn clearance, said Novavax CEO Stanley Erck in an interview. That will require the company to raise more money — it counted $108.7 million in cash and equivalents at the end of the first quarter, up slightly from $103.9 million at the end of last year. “And that could be done through a pharma partner,” Erck said, though nothing has been decided yet.

“We are still heavily focused on RSV,” Erck said, adding: “Yes, it’s going to take a couple years longer and more money than we hoped.”

