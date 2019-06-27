Novavax selling manufacturing business amid good news for flu vaccine

Novavax Inc. is selling off its manufacturing business to a Baltimore gene therapy provider, in a move the Gaithersburg biotech’s CEO says will cut its burn rate by more than half. The Gaithersburg company will…

Novavax Inc. is selling off its manufacturing business to a Baltimore gene therapy provider, in a move the Gaithersburg biotech’s CEO says will cut its burn rate by more than half.

The Gaithersburg company will turn over two of its manufacturing facilities and equipment to Paragon Bioservices Inc., now part of New Jersey-based Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), for $18 million in cash. More than 100 of Novavax’s employees will also become part of Catalent.

Under the deal, those employees will provide long-term support to Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) for product development, as it looks to get flu vaccine candidates NanoFlu and respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate ResVax to market. For Novavax, that means guaranteed access to a trained workforce when needed, without having to incur unnecessary operating costs, Novavax CEO Stanley Erck said. For Paragon, the agreement will help advance its manufacturing strategy and speed up its growth, said Pete Buzy, president of the gene therapy business,…