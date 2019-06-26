Norton throws up potential roadblock to USDA relocations

The House voted Tuesday in favor of a measure aimed at blocking the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s proposal to move part of its workforce out of District, a prospect that has drawn strong opposition from…

The House voted Tuesday in favor of a measure aimed at blocking the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s proposal to move part of its workforce out of District, a prospect that has drawn strong opposition from local lawmakers in the House and Senate.

The House voted 226-198 Tuesday to approve an amendment by D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton that would prohibit the USDA or General Services Administration from using federal funds to move two divisions and several hundred employees to the Kansas City region. It’s too soon to say whether the amendment, to the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act of 2020, stands any chance of making it through the Senate.

A GSA spokeswoman said the agency does not comment on pending legislation. A representative for the USDA did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Norton, the District’s nonvoting member of Congress, is among a group of lawmakers who have questioned the USDA’s motives in relocating the divisions — the Economic Research…