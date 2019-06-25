North Carolina is just the beginning of Eastern Foundry’s expansion

Eastern Foundry’s new North Carolina location could be just the start of the technology accelerator’s expansion beyond the Beltway. Co-founder Andrew Chang said the Arlington company’s newest office in Fayetteville, North Carolina, situated near Fort…

Co-founder Andrew Chang said the Arlington company’s newest office in Fayetteville, North Carolina, situated near Fort Bragg and scheduled to open in September, reflects the growing demand from Eastern Foundry’s partner companies to have a closer presence to client agencies and their contracts.

“We’ve been looking at the Fort Bragg area for a while,” Chang told me. “We work very closely with a lot of the military units that are in Fort Bragg. A lot of our clients have a lot of government contracts down at Fort Bragg, and the local government in Fayetteville has been very generous.”

Officials at the company declined to elaborate on what, if any, business incentives or grants the Fayetteville Cumberland County Economic Development Corp. provided until their June 27 event in North Carolina. Fayetteville officials couldn’t be reached…