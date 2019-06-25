202
Home » Latest News » North Carolina is just…

North Carolina is just the beginning of Eastern Foundry’s expansion

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 25, 2019 2:58 pm 06/25/2019 02:58pm
Share

Eastern Foundry’s new North Carolina location could be just the start of the technology accelerator’s expansion beyond the Beltway. 

Co-founder Andrew Chang said the Arlington company’s newest office in Fayetteville, North Carolina, situated near Fort Bragg and scheduled to open in September, reflects the growing demand from Eastern Foundry’s partner companies to have a closer presence to client agencies and their contracts. 

“We’ve been looking at the Fort Bragg area for a while,” Chang told me. “We work very closely with a lot of the military units that are in Fort Bragg. A lot of our clients have a lot of government contracts down at Fort Bragg, and the local government in Fayetteville has been very generous.”

Officials at the company declined to elaborate on what, if any, business incentives or grants the Fayetteville Cumberland County Economic Development Corp. provided until their June 27 event in North Carolina. Fayetteville officials couldn’t be reached…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!