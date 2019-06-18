Navy Federal promotes new execs to the C-suite

Vienna-based Navy Federal Credit Union has made some changes in its executive suite, with a new chief financial officer and chief lending officer at the world’s largest credit union. Former Senior Vice President for Financial…

Former Senior Vice President for Financial Operations Debbie Freeman has been named chief financial officer, replacing former CFO Vincent Pennisi, according to a Tuesday announcement. Pennisi in turn will move to chief lending officer, where he will replace David Tillery. Tillery is retiring, according to Navy Federal.

The new members of the executive team are just the latest in a series of C-suite changes at the $103 billion asset financial giant, which included Deputy Chief Information Officer Tony Gallardy’s promotion to CIO, replacing former executive vice president Bill Hills. It also included a new CEO appointment in October in banking veteran Mary McDuffie, who had worked at Navy Federal since 1999, replacing longtime CEO Cutler Dawson.

In a January interview, McDuffie said her efforts would focus…