Navy Federal Credit Union taps Anthony Gallardy for CIO

Navy Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday that Anthony “Tony” Gallardy has been selected to replace Bill Hills as executive vice president and chief information officer.

Gallardy has served as deputy CIO for the past five years. He has also served as senior vice president of consumer and credit card lending and as vice president of global telecommunications services at Navy Federal.

Vienna-based Navy Federal, the nation’s largest credit union with more than 8 million members, has experienced significant changes in its executive leadership in the past year led by the installation in January of Mary McDuffie as CEO.

In a statement, McDuffie said Gallardy has been well prepared for his new role due to his more than 30 years of experience working for Navy Federal.

His responsibilities as deputy CIO included IT systems, project execution and internal service delivery. Now, he will direct the entire information services department

