National Trust for Historic Preservation names CEO

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has named Paul Edmondson its ninth president and CEO.

Edmondson, the trust’s general counsel and chief legal officer for two decades, had served as interim president since January. Former CEO Stephanie Meeks, the first woman to hold the post, announced last year she would hand over the reins of the organization after eight years.

In his role as general counsel, Edmondson has seen success advancing the objectives of the trust. He negotiated with Walmart to move a planned development away from a Civil War battlefield in Orange, Virginia, for example, and he was also involved with the preservation of the Ernest Hemingway home, Finca Vigía, in Cuba.

Edmondson worked as an archaeologist after graduating from Cornell University and went on to study law at American University. He has worked with the trust for most of his professional career.

