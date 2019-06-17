202
Home » Latest News » N.C. credit union sues…

N.C. credit union sues BB&T, SunTrust for trademark infringement over ‘Truist’

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 17, 2019 2:37 pm 06/17/2019 02:37pm
Share

A Winston-Salem, North Carolina, credit union Truliant Federal Credit Union has filed a trademark infringement suit against BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks, which last week announced that the combined banks will go by the name Truist.

The suit, filed Monday by Truliant Federal Credit Union in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, claims the use of Truist is “likely to cause confusion among the consuming public, purchasers of personal and commercial financial services, as to the source, approval, sponsorship or affiliation of (the merged bank’s) services with the like services of Truliant.”

Truliant is represented by Fox Rothschild LLP in Greensboro. Truliant is demanding a jury trial.

In the suit, Truliant claims it holds trademarks on a number of phrases associated with “Tru.” They include:

Truliances
Tru-Financial Checkup
Tru2Go
Truism
Truceratops
Truguidance
Truly Different … Truly Caring … Truly Refreshing … Truly Helpful … Truly Personal … Truly…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!