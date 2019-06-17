N.C. credit union sues BB&T, SunTrust for trademark infringement over ‘Truist’

A Winston-Salem, North Carolina, credit union Truliant Federal Credit Union has filed a trademark infringement suit against BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks, which last week announced that the combined banks will go by the name…

A Winston-Salem, North Carolina, credit union Truliant Federal Credit Union has filed a trademark infringement suit against BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks, which last week announced that the combined banks will go by the name Truist.

The suit, filed Monday by Truliant Federal Credit Union in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, claims the use of Truist is “likely to cause confusion among the consuming public, purchasers of personal and commercial financial services, as to the source, approval, sponsorship or affiliation of (the merged bank’s) services with the like services of Truliant.”

Truliant is represented by Fox Rothschild LLP in Greensboro. Truliant is demanding a jury trial.

In the suit, Truliant claims it holds trademarks on a number of phrases associated with “Tru.” They include:

Truliances

Tru-Financial Checkup

Tru2Go

Truism

Truceratops

Truguidance

Truly Different … Truly Caring … Truly Refreshing … Truly Helpful … Truly Personal … Truly…