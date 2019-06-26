Mixed-use out, townhomes in at Alexandria’s Robinson Terminal North

The backers of an ambitious redevelopment of an Old Town Alexandria warehouse are scaling back their plans once more, submitting yet another, smaller design for Robinson Terminal North. CityInterests Inc. and Rooney Properties are now…

CityInterests Inc. and Rooney Properties are now pitching 53 townhomes the site at 500 and 501 N. Union Street, according to plans filed with the city last week.

That’s a far cry from the developers’ original vision of a large mixed-use building on the 190,000-square-foot property, complete with large amounts of glass, masonry walls and a pavilion evocative of the Sydney Opera House.

CityInterests and Rooney first pitched the project in 2014, sketching out plans for a pair of buildings combining residential, a hotel and retail. But the companies have been forced to slowly walk back those grand plans ever since, in the face of entrenched community opposition and a lack of market interest.

The developers announced in 2016 their plans were effectively on hold, though they have taken some limited…