Missouri-based massage company opening first D.C. outpost

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 17, 2019 12:21 pm 06/17/2019 12:21pm
MassageLuXe, a Fenton, Missouri-based massage and spa company with franchised outposts coast to coast, has filed plans to open its first location in Greater Washington on the ground floor of a renovated H Street NE building.

The spa is slated for 609 H St. NE, a five-story, 90,000-square-foot office-over-retail building owned and repositioned by Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners. The property is adjacent to Jair Lynch’s Anthology apartment building and just south of the Whole Foods-anchored Apollo mixed-use building.

Per the application for special exception filed with the Board of Zoning Adjustment, D.C.’s MassageLuXe will include nine massage rooms, a lounge and office space for staff. It is expected to be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

A building permit application for the space was filed in February. It has not been issued.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
