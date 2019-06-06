Minneapolis ended exclusive single-family zoning. Could the D.C. region do the same?

Minneapolis became the first major city in the country to eliminate exclusive single-family zoning last year. Could D.C.-area localities follow suit? Advocates, experts and politicians say such a move is probably not in the cards…

Advocates, experts and politicians say such a move is probably not in the cards for the District or its suburbs just yet. But some believe the Midwestern city’s experience pulling off a massive overhaul of its zoning rules to boost the production of new housing offers valuable lessons for local leaders.

To that end, the Arlington-based Alliance for Housing Solutions invited Andrea Brennan, Minneapolis’ director of housing policy and development, to Ballston for a forum Wednesday. She cautioned that the city hardly had an easy time making such a radical change, but urged officials here to be bold in confronting entrenched ideas about how and where urban areas should allow new construction.

“The point we were making is that we didn’t get here by accident,” Brennan told the crowd of about 100 local housing advocates and politicians.…