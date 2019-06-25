Migrant Workers Face Risk of Abuse, EU Report Warns

Migrant workers across Europe are being “severely exploited” for their labor by employers who may deceive law enforcement authorities, according to a European Union agency. Workers are often forced to work for little or no…

Migrant workers across Europe are being “severely exploited” for their labor by employers who may deceive law enforcement authorities, according to a European Union agency.

Workers are often forced to work for little or no pay, subjected to dangerous environments without proper safety equipment and left to sleep in fields or construction sites without running water or sanitary facilities, according to the report produced by the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA). But fearful of losing wages or of harsher repercussions, many workers suffer through such inhumane conditions.

Many of these conditions violate current regulations outlined in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, the European Social Charter of the Council of Europe, International Labour Organization conventions and numerous other agencies. However, employers are finding loopholes or disregard the laws altogether, the report said.

In eight EU member states — Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and the United Kingdom — the FRA conducted fieldwork and face-to-face interviews with 237 workers. The FRA report, “Protecting Migrant Workers from Exploitation in the EU: Workers’ Perspectives,” examined the working conditions laborers are subjected to, exploitative strategies used by employers and potential remedies for victims.

The report’s findings “underline a clear violation of human dignity, which raises the question: ‘Is this the Europe we want?'” the study’s authors write.

Some workers reported extreme levels of abuse and exploitation, including employers restricting movements and social interactions, confiscating personal documents and verbally abusing or threatening workers. Others were outright deceived, charged illegal recruitment fees, promised jobs that did not exist or conditions that were not met, according to the report.

“More needs to be done to combat fraudulent and deceptive recruitment practices,” the report says.

While workers are encouraged to report such violations to the authorities, many do not out of fear of reprisal or in many cases, language barriers. As a result, few employers face investigations or subsequent prosecution.

“Knowledge of legal provisions and workers’ rights, as well as where to turn in cases of labour exploitation, is one of the most important means to prevent labour exploitation, workers reported,” according to the report.

