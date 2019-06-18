MicroStrategy just sold Voice.com for a pile of cash. And it’s offering up more domains.

Tysons-based MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) has struck a deal to sell the “Voice.com” domain name to a blockchain-based company for $30 million in cash — and that could be just the beginning of a domain…

Tysons-based MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) has struck a deal to sell the “Voice.com” domain name to a blockchain-based company for $30 million in cash — and that could be just the beginning of a domain name selloff at the business intelligence software firm.

The company announced the sale of the domain to social media company Block.one on Tuesday, saying the deal closed on May 30. The Voice.com domain is now being used by Block.one for its new social media platform called “Voice” and traffic directed to that site is invited to register for the platform’s beta version.

The sale would be the fifth highest for a domain ever paid and publicly disclosed, according to Wikipedia’s list of domain sales.

MicroStrategy also made it clear it has many other high-quality domains for sale, adding it was open to more than simply cash.

“MicroStrategy holds more than a dozen evocative and powerful domain names. While our focus continues to be on our core analytics and mobility business, we are…