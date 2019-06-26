Michael, Ashley Darby shutting down Clarendon’s Oz

Developer Michael Darby and his wife, “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby, announced Tuesday that Oz Restaurant & Bar will permanently close Sunday. “While Michael and Ashley are both involved in multiple business…

Developer Michael Darby and his wife, “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby, announced Tuesday that Oz Restaurant & Bar will permanently close Sunday.

“While Michael and Ashley are both involved in multiple business ventures and are expecting their first child in the coming weeks, they have made the difficult decision to close the restaurant,” per an announcement on Instagram.

Oz, an Australian restaurant at 2950 Clarendon Blvd., opened nearly four years ago in the 5,100-square-foot space vacated by La Tagliatella. Michael Darby is a native of Melbourne, Australia. Ashley Darby, before her days as Miss D.C. and a reality television star, previously worked at L2 Lounge and the Park at Fourteenth.

“I am sad to say goodbye to my little slice of Australia, but I am thankful to have created so many amazing memories with our staff and customers who were able to enjoy the Australian experience at Oz,” Michael Darby, Monument Realty’s principal and founder, said in the announcement.…