MGM National Harbor reports revenue decline in May

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos brought in a combined revenue of $152.3 million in May, down 2.7% from the same month a year prior.

The year-over-year decline was also present in two of the state’s largest casinos, with MGM National Harbor and Horseshoe Casino Baltimore posting revenue decreases in May of 5.1% and 14.6%, respectively.

The latest report from Maryland Lottery and Gaming shows the total monthly revenue collected from the state’s casinos has for the most part experienced a steady rise this year — with the exception of a small drop between January and February. The industry also set a new record in March when revenue totals peaked at $163.3 million.

Revenue from the casinos was $156.6 million one year ago in May 2018.

In a statement about the figures, Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica said the long-term growth of the casinos have and will continue to be positive. He noted however that “more volatility” will be found in month-over-month results…