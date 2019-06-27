Metro’s new board chairman pledges changes to the system’s ethics investigation process

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board on Thursday elected former Alexandria City Councilman Paul Smedberg as its new chair. And then Smedberg, with little mention of the ethics probe into his actions as chair…

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board on Thursday elected former Alexandria City Councilman Paul Smedberg as its new chair. And then Smedberg, with little mention of the ethics probe into his actions as chair or the FBI raid on his home, presented his predecessor, Jack Evans, with a plaque for his service.

“Not withstanding the recent events I feel it is appropriate to recognize the former chair for his four years of work on behalf of WMATA,” Smedberg said.

He noted Evans was “instrumental” in securing regional and dedicated funding and thanked him for being a “champion” for Metro riders. Evans, meanwhile, thanked Metro staff, riders and his fellow board members. He said the transit system is safe and reliable and dedicated funding “was and is our greatest accomplishment.”

“I believe firmly that I am leaving Metro in better situation than I found it,” Evans said.

But all is not right with Metro, Smedberg said. The new chairman immediately set goals of securing…