Metro’s Alexandria office building is getting taller, and there’s room for another. Here’s a look at the latest concept.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s proposed Alexandria office building is getting taller as the concept evolves, while the agency is allowing room for a second building next door.

The latest submission to the Carlyle Design Review Board has 2395 Mill Road, located just north of Eisenhower Avenue Metro station, at 200-feet-tall — up from the earlier 175-feet — with 10 floors of office over a four-floor, 190-space above-ground parking podium. With the change, the building has expanded from about 395,000 square feet as first proposed to roughly 425,000 square feet.

Per a narrative accompanying the drawings, the height was increased by 25 feet to provide for 12-foot ceilings on the typical office floor and 11-foot, 6-inch ceilings on the parking levels “to maximize utility for any possible future conversion to office levels.”

On another page of the submission, a planned 28-space surface parking lot adjacent to 2395 Mill Road has the “outline of potential future…