Metro to examine solutions to Rosslyn bottleneck. Maybe a new tunnel under the Potomac?

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority plans to conduct a two-year study examining one of the most congested areas in the Metro system — the Rosslyn station bottleneck, where the Blue, Orange and Silver lines meet.

The choke point, a daily bane of commuters and headache for transportation officials, starts at the Rosslyn station, where the three lines share a tunnel, and continues to Stadium-Armory station where they share tracks. The aim of the study is to find a solution.

Because no one section of track can handle more than 26 trains per hour, WMATA reduced Blue Line frequency from 6 minutes to between 12 and 14 minutes to make room for increased ridership on the Orange Line and the 2014 opening of the Silver Line. Rosslyn is the 11th-busiest station in the entire system with an average weekday ridership of just more than 13,000 last year.

But less frequent Blue Line service isn’t the only issue. A delay on any one line can hold up the other two lines. In rare instances,…