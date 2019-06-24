Metro offering Lyft discount for late-night workers

If you work late and don’t mind taking a Lyft with strangers, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has a deal for you.

In an attempt to meet the demands of late-night commuters who relied on Metro service, the agency will give $3 off shared Lyft rides for workers who need to travel to and from work between midnight and 4 a.m. starting on July 1.

Riders have to apply for the inaugural program before 5 p.m. Friday if they want the subsidy on day one. Applicants will need to prove their job requires late-night travel by giving WMATA their boss’s contact information. If approved, they will get 10 vouchers a week, within the Metro service area. The program doesn’t promise anything for Uber users. The one-year plan has a budget ceiling of $1 million.

In a statement, Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said the program will help nighttime workers while allowing WMATA to “improve safety and reliability” to the Metro system.

The pilot program is a compromise thought up by…