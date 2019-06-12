Metro looks set to win more federal funding. How much more is a lingering question.

Metro appears likely to win another decade’s worth of federal funding in the coming months — but the troubled transit agency’s prospects of locking in a larger annual appropriation from Congress look considerably more gloomy.…

Metro appears likely to win another decade’s worth of federal funding in the coming months — but the troubled transit agency’s prospects of locking in a larger annual appropriation from Congress look considerably more gloomy.

That’s the assessment that Maryland Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen offered to elected officials from Greater Washington on Wednesday. They recently joined with their colleagues from Virginia to introduce new legislation authorizing annual federal funding for Metro, with a previous 10-year-long agreement expiring this year.

Cardin and Van Hollen are confident that they can win support for continuing the feds’ current annual contribution toward Metro’s expenses — each year, Congress chips in an extra $150 million for WMATA, so long as D.C., Maryland and Virginia match that commitment. Those federal dollars are on top of the $500 million in dedicated annual funding the jurisdictions agreed to send Metro last year.

