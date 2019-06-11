Metro Areas With the Most Top-Ranked High Schools

See the top 20 metro areas in the Best High Schools rankings. As part of its revamped Best High Schools rankings, U.S. News has broken the results into metro areas. Using the same methodology as…

See the top 20 metro areas in the Best High Schools rankings.

As part of its revamped Best High Schools rankings, U.S. News has broken the results into metro areas. Using the same methodology as the national rankings, schools are grouped into metro areas according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Following standards set by the Office of Management and Budget, this means a metro area may include neighboring cities and states. In all, U.S. News ranked 17,245 public high schools in 2019. The top 20 metro areas — which spread from coast to coast — represent those with the highest proportions of schools ranking among the top 25% nationally. The following metro areas display in ascending order of representation.

Sacramento, California

Ranked schools: 102

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 41

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 40%

Highest-ranked school nationally: West Campus High School (243)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Sacramento.

Springfield, Massachusetts

Ranked schools: 37

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 15

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 41%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Longmeadow High School (1,125)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Springfield.

Austin, Texas

Ranked schools: 71

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 29

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 41%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Liberal Arts and Science Academy (28)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Austin.

Baltimore

Ranked schools: 105

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 43

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 41%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Eastern Technical High School (185)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Baltimore.

Houston

Ranked schools: 219

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 92

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 42%

Highest-ranked school nationally: The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (152)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Houston.

Raleigh, North Carolina

Ranked schools: 49

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 21

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 43%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Raleigh Charter High School (111)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Raleigh.

Orlando, Florida

Ranked schools: 54

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 24

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 44%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Osceola County School of Arts (358)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Orlando.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Ranked schools: 59

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 26

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 44%

Highest-ranked school nationally: City High Middle School (38)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Grand Rapids.

Portland, Maine

Ranked schools: 33

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 15

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 45%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Cape Elizabeth High School (369)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Portland.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Ranked schools: 56

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 25

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 45%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Grassfield High School (690)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Virginia Beach.

Hartford, Connecticut

Ranked schools: 78

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 37

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 47%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Achievement First Hartford Academy Inc. (285)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Hartford.

Madison, Wisconsin

Ranked schools: 43

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 21

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 49%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Middleton High School (409)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Madison.

San Francisco

Ranked schools: 156

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 78

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 50%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Lowell High School (54)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in San Francisco.

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Ranked schools: 39

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 20

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 51%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Darien High School (150)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Bridgeport.

Miami

Ranked schools: 154

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 78

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 51%

Top school: School for Advanced Studies Homestead (26)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Miami.

Boston

Ranked schools: 218

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 112

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 51%

Top school: Boston Latin School (33)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Boston.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Ranked schools: 81

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 42

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 52%

Top school: Cedarburg High School (121)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Milwaukee.

Washington, D.C.

Ranked schools: 188

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 97

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 52%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (4)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Washington, D.C.

Los Angeles

Ranked schools: 463

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 259

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 56%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Whitney High School (14)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in Los Angeles.

San Jose, California

Ranked schools: 61

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 39

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 64%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Dr. T.J. Owens Gilroy Early College Academy (42)

Learn more about the Best High Schools in San Jose.

Discover more about the Best High Schools.

Families can explore the overall 2019 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings, along with the Best Charter Schools and Best Magnet Schools rankings. Connect with U.S. News Education on Facebook, or tweet @USNewsEducation using the hashtag #BestHighSchools to share your thoughts on the rankings.

Top metro areas for Best High Schools

— San Jose, California

— Los Angeles

— Washington, D.C.

— Milwaukee, Wisconsin

— Boston

— Miami

— Bridgeport, Connecticut

— San Francisco

— Madison, Wisconsin

— Hartford, Connecticut

— Virginia Beach, Virginia

— Portland, Maine

— Grand Rapids, Michigan

— Orlando, Florida

— Raleigh, North Carolina

— Houston

— Baltimore

— Austin, Texas

— Springfield, Massachusetts

— Sacramento, California

More from U.S. News

U.S. News Releases 2019 Best High Schools Rankings

Magnet Schools vs. Charter Schools: Differences Explained

15 High School Graduation Gift Ideas

Metro Areas With the Most Top-Ranked High Schools originally appeared on usnews.com