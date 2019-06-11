Merlin International invests $8M in cybersecurity management company

Cyber and health IT contractor Merlin International has funded an $8 million Series B round for Israeli cybersecurity firm Cyber Observer, taking over the company’s U.S. and Canadian operations. Cyber Observer’s internal cyber hygiene platform…

Cyber and health IT contractor Merlin International has funded an $8 million Series B round for Israeli cybersecurity firm Cyber Observer, taking over the company’s U.S. and Canadian operations.

Cyber Observer’s internal cyber hygiene platform manages, reports and rates a company’s security system, providing real-time information on anything that might be misconfigured, malfunctioning or lacking to provide complete cybersecurity protection.

Merlin — headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, but with its federal operations based in Tysons — will be dedicated to selling the platform, providing sales, marketing and support for Cyber Observer. The company contracts with federal agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security.

“Merlin is the ideal strategic investor that we had hoped for, with a strong presence in the U.S. Market, and the management and cybersecurity expertise that will help our company grow,” Cyber Observer CEO Itzik Weinstein said in a statement.

