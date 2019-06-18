Measles Vaccination in Other Countries: A Different View

In the U.S., the effort to eliminate measles may be falling victim to its own success. With decades of nationwide prevention thanks to safe, effective vaccines, measles and other infectious childhood diseases may not feel…

In the U.S., the effort to eliminate measles may be falling victim to its own success. With decades of nationwide prevention thanks to safe, effective vaccines, measles and other infectious childhood diseases may not feel like a threat to families who have never experienced them.

If diseases like measles are seen as distant foes — and with a glut of confusing social media messages on vaccines — avoiding or delaying vaccination might seem like a reasonable option to some parents. However, experts warn that rejecting vaccination is a risky decision.

The fact is this: Measles is highly contagious and it’s making a comeback in this country. Measles outbreaks keep cropping up. The latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes the issue clear:

“From January 1 to June 13, 2019, 1,044 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 28 states. This is an increase of 22 cases from the previous week. This is the greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since 1992 and since measles was declared eliminated in 2000.”

Parents in other parts of the world can’t afford to be complacent about infectious diseases. In many countries, measles is still endemic — it’s continually present. The health benefit of herd immunity — when it’s difficult for disease to spread because most of the population is vaccinated — has not been achieved.

Measles spreads easily. A 90% infection rate exists for unvaccinated people exposed to measles, says pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Craig Shapiro with Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Delaware.

Here are some ways that U.S. measles protection compares to other countries, along with thoughts from pediatricians and public health experts on sending a more positive, compelling message to U.S. parents about immunization so kids can grow up healthy.

Barriers to vaccination are much different. Expensive vaccines, supply shortages, lack of trained health workers, unreliable transportation systems and storage facilities without refrigeration all pose challenges for poor countries in their efforts to provide immunization, according to the website for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Access can be an issue in the U.S., but to a much lesser extent. Health insurance covers routine vaccines and resources like the federally funded Vaccines for Children program provide recommended vaccinations at no cost to children who qualify.

Vaccine hesitancy, personal belief exemptions, and mixed messages and misunderstandings around vaccines are different hurdles to preserving measles protection.

Herd immunity, which happens when most of a population is immunized against a disease — as in most parts of the U.S. — is essential for protecting people who can’t get vaccines. Holes in herd immunity pose a threat to vulnerable children.

Measles is spread in two ways. Inhaling air contaminated with infected droplets from another’s runny nose through coughing or sneezing is one way to contract the virus. Even touching an infected surface where a droplet has landed and then putting your fingers on mucous membranes — in your mouth, nose or eyes — can give you or your child measles.

Babies who are too young to be vaccinated, or kids with compromised immune systems — because they have cancer or certain other medical conditions — must rely on everyone else in the community around them to keep up with their immunizations.

The consequences of childhood disease are severe in under-vaccinated parts of the world. Throughout global regions where health resources are scarce, families face devastating disease consequences that threaten their children’s physical and mental development, and their lives.

“Measles is one of the leading causes of death among children globally, particularly in developing countries,” according to the website of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. “An estimated more than 100,000 measles (deaths) occurred worldwide in 2017.”

Global humanitarian groups such as the World Health Organization, the Gates Foundation and Gavi are teaming up to support immunization programs in the neediest regions and extend protection to children everywhere

However, despite strides in immunization, many children worldwide aren’t fully protected with basic vaccines. “As a result, an estimated 1.5 million children die each year — one every 20 seconds — from vaccine-preventable diseases such as diarrhea and pneumonia,” the Gates Foundation notes.

“In developing countries, poor countries, women walk for hours to take kids to get their vaccines, because they know vaccines save lives,” says Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metric sciences at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation and chief strategy officer for population health at the University of Washington. “Because someone in their village died, because he or she didn’t get the vaccine. So they see it.”

Vaccination exemptions are less accepted in other nations. Measles is caused by the rubeola virus. Protection from three infectious conditions — measles, mumps and rubella (German measles) — is combined in the MMR vaccine.

Children should receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, according to the CDC, which recommends starting with the first dose at 12 through 15 months, then giving kids the second dose between 4 to 6 years of age.

School requirements in all 50 states and the District of Columbia include the MMR and vaccination against diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus, polio and chickenpox before a child starts kindergarten. Vaccination requirements for other conditions like hepatitis vary by state.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 45 states and the District of Columbia grant vaccination exemptions for children based on religious beliefs. Philosophical exemptions based on personal, moral or other beliefs are allowed in 15 states.

Here in the U.S., “we’re not as aggressive when it comes to immunization,” Mokdad says, whereas in other countries, exemptions are strictly limited to kids who can’t be vaccinated due to medical reasons.

Exemptions may be tightening. Last week, the state of New York removed nonmedical exemptions, including religious exemptions, from its school vaccination guidelines. If passed, a California bill would go a step further by requiring medically based vaccination exemptions to be approved by state health officials, in addition to being authorized by a child’s doctor.

Widespread immunization is a plus for U.S. health. In February, Ethiopia introduced the second measles vaccine dose to its routine immunization program with help from WHO and Gavi. The second dose, which is standard in the U.S., strengthens protection against measles. Although measles coverage has increased to 65% in that nation, 95% coverage is required to effectively prevent outbreaks, the Gavi website notes.

Even though the U.S. declared measles eliminated in 2000, nearly 20 years later the nation may be edging toward the disease becoming endemic again. “If you take the epidemiologic definition of continuous transmission over a one-year time period — we’re getting quite close,” Shapiro says.

Although that’s a frightening proposition, Shapiro says, he points out that U.S. measles epidemics are largely focused within certain pockets of the population. “We do have a reasonably good vaccine uptake in this country,” he says. “While we continue to see cases in very localized communities, I don’t think we’re going to see the widespread number of cases that we were talking about before the introduction of the vaccine.”

Global travel is another factor to consider. “Many of the cases that occur in the U.S. are acquired elsewhere and then brought back into the country,” Shapiro says. “While we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of cases, they don’t compare to the number of cases that are seen in some parts of Southeast Asia, Europe and the Middle East. It’s very easy to acquire measles through travel.”

Health care experts must make their case. Mokdad’s background in infectious disease prevention and immunization programs includes a previous role at the CDC. Born in Lebanon, he has also seen the effects of childhood infectious disease on a personal level. His cousin was infected with polio, which left him with a permanent limp. “So we know vaccines are important,” he says. “Nobody in my family goes without vaccines.”

During a May conference hosted by the Association of Health Care Journalists in Baltimore, Mokdad told health reporters that vaccine proponents have been “taking punches” from vaccine opponents, rather than highlighting the medical success story of immunization and showing the public how effective vaccinations are.

At the conference, Dr. Robert Jacobson, a primary care pediatrician at Mayo Clinic and medical director of the immunization programs for primary care practices within Mayo Clinic Health System in Minnesota, described what does and doesn’t work to improve vaccination uptake.

Research shows that recommendations from pediatricians and other clinicians do make a difference, Jacobson said, and stronger recommendations work better. A presumptive attitude by the doctor or nurse that immunization is part of the health care visit with kids and parents is more persuasive than being tentative in suggesting vaccination, experts say.

Some well-intentioned approaches have been less successful, Jacobson noted. Community-wide education programs, family incentives, family-held vaccine records, vaccination programs in schools and expanding access alone aren’t enough to move the needle.

Persistence works, conference panelists agreed. Hesitant parents who repeatedly hear a consistent message on the importance of immunization from their pediatricians can become more comfortable with vaccination for their children. Vaccines are continually monitored for safety, the CDC website points out. Like any medication, vaccines can cause side effects, the site acknowledges. “However, a decision not to immunize a child also involves risk and could put the child and others who come into contact with him or her at risk for contracting a potentially deadly disease,” the CDC concludes.

“Vaccines are one of the best things that we have to protect our children from many (diseases),” Shapiro says. “It’s crucial that you have these conversations with your child’s health care provider. If you have concerns, if you have questions — that’s what the health care providers are there for.”

