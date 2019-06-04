MBRG rebrands as Maryland Free

The organization formerly known as Maryland Business for Responsive Government has changed its name as part of a refresh. The 36-year-old group, one of several statewide business advocacy organizations, is now called Maryland Free, short…

The organization formerly known as Maryland Business for Responsive Government has changed its name as part of a refresh.

The 36-year-old group, one of several statewide business advocacy organizations, is now called Maryland Free, short for the Maryland Free Enterprise Foundation. Operations and activities will remain the same, President Duane Carey said.

Maryland Free is known for its annual Roll Call report that grades state lawmakers based on their votes on bills related to business issues. The group also educates businesses and politicians about business issues and has hosted an a “State of Business” luncheon featuring Gov. Larry Hogan every year since he came into office in 2015.

Carey unveiled the name at the annual luncheon Tuesday.

Maryland Free also operates a political action committee that makes campaign contributions. The organization describes itself as nonpartisan but tends to lean conservative.

The rebrand has been in the works for about six months and was something…