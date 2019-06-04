Matchbox, burgers on board for Reston Station plaza

Comstock Holdings Cos. Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) announced Monday that both matchbox and Big Buns Damn Good Burgers will join the likes of Founding Farmers and Starbucks on the plaza that leads directly into the Wiehle-Reston…

Comstock Holdings Cos. Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) announced Monday that both matchbox and Big Buns Damn Good Burgers will join the likes of Founding Farmers and Starbucks on the plaza that leads directly into the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station.

Both restaurants, from Reston-based Thompson Hospitality, are expected to open in late 2019 or early 2020.

Matchbox, the wood-fired pizza restaurant, will occupy 6,000 square feet at 1900 Reston Metro Plaza, the Helmut Jahn-designed office building that Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) largely occupies. Big Buns has leased 3,000 square feet at the BLVD, Reston Staton’s first apartment tower.

“In choosing Reston Station, these popular brands will benefit from the high-traffic and upwardly mobile demographics of one of the largest mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the Washington region,” Tim Steffan, Comstock’s executive vice president of asset management, said in a statement.

Comstock has grown Reston Station into four districts, on either…